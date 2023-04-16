Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Short Interest Up 893.9% in March

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a growth of 893.9% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Cadeler A/S Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CADLF opened at $4.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average is $4.09. Cadeler A/S has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $4.09.
Cadeler A/S Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cadeler A/S (CADLF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Cadeler A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadeler A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.