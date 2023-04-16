CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.13.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Shares of CAIXY opened at $1.26 on Friday. CaixaBank has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0509 per share. This is an increase from CaixaBank’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

