CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.13.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.
CaixaBank Price Performance
Shares of CAIXY opened at $1.26 on Friday. CaixaBank has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23.
CaixaBank Increases Dividend
About CaixaBank
CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.
