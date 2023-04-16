Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 178,400 SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 178,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000. SunOpta comprises approximately 1.6% of Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.16% of SunOpta as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 5,847.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,365,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 3,256.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,240,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,104 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the third quarter worth about $8,286,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the second quarter worth about $5,199,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 8.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,791,000 after acquiring an additional 503,119 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ STKL opened at $8.48 on Friday. SunOpta Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Insider Activity

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $221.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.60 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mike Buick sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 146,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,848.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STKL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on SunOpta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

SunOpta Profile

(Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.