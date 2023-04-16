Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, an increase of 160.7% from the March 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CFWFF shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$14.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Calfrac Well Services Price Performance

Calfrac Well Services stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.33. 4,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,029. Calfrac Well Services has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. engages in the provision of specialized oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: the United States, Canada, Argentina, and Corporate. The United States segment offers fracturing services to oil companies operating in the Bakken oil shale play in North Dakota; in the Rockies area; and in Texas and New Mexico, where it services the Eagle Ford and Permian basins.

