Canaan Partners XI LLC Sells 350,000 Shares of Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB)

Canaan Partners XI LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,059,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,000 shares during the period. Rallybio accounts for 10.6% of Canaan Partners XI LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Canaan Partners XI LLC owned about 6.43% of Rallybio worth $13,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rallybio by 124.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rallybio by 134.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Rallybio in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rallybio by 17.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rallybio in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Rallybio alerts:

Rallybio Trading Down 1.6 %

RLYB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.31. The company had a trading volume of 50,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,597. Rallybio Co. has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rallybio ( NASDAQ:RLYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.14. Analysts predict that Rallybio Co. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RLYB shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Rallybio in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rallybio news, insider Jonathan I. Lieber bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $26,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rallybio news, insider Jonathan I. Lieber bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $26,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kush Parmar sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,378,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,507,545.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rallybio Profile

(Get Rating)

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering therapies that enhance the lives of patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.