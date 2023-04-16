Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Lowered to $89.00 at Barclays

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $78.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.12. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $82.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 39.70%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Railway

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 928.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

