Canal Insurance CO Cuts Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Canal Insurance CO lowered its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises approximately 1.3% of Canal Insurance CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.44.

NYSE:BDX opened at $255.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.22. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $272.17.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.