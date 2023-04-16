Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after buying an additional 10,863 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 94,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $108.59 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $124.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.00.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

