Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Invests $100,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,090.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $215.44 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $245.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.