Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Invests $110,000 in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,792 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,687 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,861,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,930,000 after purchasing an additional 872,348 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1,198.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 781,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 721,733 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,447,000.
SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.44 and a 200-day moving average of $41.38. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $44.86.
SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile
The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.