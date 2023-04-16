Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $88.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 64.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,350 shares of company stock worth $6,969,241. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.19.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

