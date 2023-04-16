Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,496 Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 606.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 142.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $37.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average of $31.98.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.