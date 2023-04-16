Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average of $39.47. The company has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $45.46.
About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF
The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.
