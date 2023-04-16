Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

CSWC has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group started coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet cut Capital Southwest from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Capital Southwest from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital Southwest presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.30.

Capital Southwest Stock Up 0.2 %

Capital Southwest stock opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $24.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.12 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 33.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is 154.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Southwest

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Featured Articles

