Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Short Interest Update

Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,321,800 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the March 15th total of 1,962,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13,218.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Macquarie cut Capricorn Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Capricorn Metals Stock Performance

CRNLF stock remained flat at C$3.10 on Friday. Capricorn Metals has a 12 month low of C$2.98 and a 12 month high of C$3.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.45.

Capricorn Metals Company Profile

Capricorn Metals Ltd explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Australia and Madagascar. It holds a 100% interest in the Karlawinda gold project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Malagasy Minerals Limited and changed its name to Capricorn Metals Limited in February 2016.

