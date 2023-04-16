Cardano Trading Up 15.4% Over Last 7 Days (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 16th. In the last week, Cardano has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion and approximately $392.34 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,092.89 or 0.06983630 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00067468 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00042684 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00020545 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000227 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007564 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00019732 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,694,617,077 coins and its circulating supply is 34,777,416,229 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.