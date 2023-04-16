Casper (CSPR) Price Up 32.4% Over Last Week

Casper (CSPR) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 16th. Casper has a market capitalization of $603.85 million and approximately $32.72 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can now be bought for $0.0553 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded up 32.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Casper Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,646,040,788 coins and its circulating supply is 10,923,624,850 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,644,024,177 with 10,921,733,331 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.05202897 USD and is up 12.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $18,629,552.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

