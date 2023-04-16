Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 66,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 45,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in Caterpillar by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE CAT opened at $223.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.01. The firm has a market cap of $115.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

