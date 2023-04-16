CCLA Investment Management Raises Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

CCLA Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,066,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,051 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for about 1.8% of CCLA Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CCLA Investment Management owned approximately 0.17% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $79,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.58.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of EW stock opened at $84.36 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $131.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,058. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,058. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,530,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,116,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,946 shares of company stock valued at $6,388,258 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Further Reading

