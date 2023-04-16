CCLA Investment Management Raises Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

CCLA Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,135 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $36,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,208,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total value of $499,295.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,095.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total value of $499,295.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,095.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total value of $1,029,053.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $463.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $447.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.00 billion, a PE ratio of 289.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $522.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.72.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Articles

