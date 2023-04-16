CCLA Investment Management Sells 99,594 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

CCLA Investment Management cut its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 509,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99,594 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $71,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in AMETEK by 1.1% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 7,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 64.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AME stock opened at $138.35 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $786,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,676.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,294. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.11.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

