CEEK VR (CEEK) Achieves Market Cap of $71.58 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $71.58 million and $4.24 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0888 or 0.00000293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007801 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00030571 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023386 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00018386 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,360.61 or 1.00022499 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.08929976 USD and is up 0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $4,091,406.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

