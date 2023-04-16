Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Short Interest Update

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,200 shares, an increase of 232.3% from the March 15th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Central Japan Railway Trading Down 1.4 %

Central Japan Railway stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.93. 38,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,168. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.73. Central Japan Railway has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Central Japan Railway had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Central Japan Railway will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

