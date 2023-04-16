CGN Advisors LLC Purchases 21,232 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,232 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises about 1.8% of CGN Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. CGN Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $11,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $226,420,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $137,387,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,253,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,302,000 after buying an additional 817,727 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,944,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,153,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 451,405 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,243. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $58.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.65. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

