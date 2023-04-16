Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 million, a PE ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 0.67. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.57.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $10.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile
Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.
