Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at CIBC

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CHE.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$12.25 price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock opened at C$7.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$899.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.56. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$6.65 and a 12 month high of C$10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.19, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Announces Dividend

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

(Get Rating)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.