Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Short Interest Down 37.8% in March

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the March 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Chemung Financial

In related news, Director Thomas R. Tyrrell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $52,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,708.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas R. Tyrrell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $52,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,708.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph F. Iv Meade purchased 810 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.50 per share, with a total value of $40,095.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,839.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemung Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHMG. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 13.2% during the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 347,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,560,000 after purchasing an additional 40,522 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 271.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 13,067 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 7.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 45.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chemung Financial Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Chemung Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of CHMG stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,687. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Chemung Financial has a 12 month low of $39.81 and a 12 month high of $53.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.11.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.61 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chemung Financial will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Chemung Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.23%.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. It operates through the Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG) segments. The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

