Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) PT Lowered to $104.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $106.00 to $104.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CHK. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.50.

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $80.98 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.26. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 42.03% and a return on equity of 37.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at $135,396,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,143 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,131 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

