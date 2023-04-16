China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG) Short Interest Up 197.3% in March

China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, an increase of 197.3% from the March 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 907,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
China Dongsheng International Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CDSG traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. 134,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,422. China Dongsheng International has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.
About China Dongsheng International
