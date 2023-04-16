China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG) Short Interest Up 197.3% in March

China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, an increase of 197.3% from the March 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 907,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

China Dongsheng International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDSG traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. 134,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,422. China Dongsheng International has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06.

About China Dongsheng International

China DongSheng International, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of nutritional supplements, and beauty care and alternative health care products. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

