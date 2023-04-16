China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

China Mengniu Dairy Stock Performance

Shares of CIADY stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $42.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,048. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.22. China Mengniu Dairy has a twelve month low of $31.92 and a twelve month high of $55.50.

Get China Mengniu Dairy alerts:

About China Mengniu Dairy

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, produces and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment produces and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, fresh milk, and yogurt.

Receive News & Ratings for China Mengniu Dairy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mengniu Dairy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.