China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
China Overseas Land & Investment Price Performance
Shares of CAOVY stock remained flat at $13.34 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $17.20.
China Overseas Land & Investment Company Profile
