China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

China Overseas Land & Investment Price Performance

Shares of CAOVY stock remained flat at $13.34 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.81. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

China Overseas Land & Investment Company Profile

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations in the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments.

