Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

KDNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim started coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,593.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,593.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Davis Jerel sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $9,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,159. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 456,671 shares of company stock valued at $10,472,904. Company insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Down 4.7 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 4,345,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,854,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,785,000 after purchasing an additional 319,169 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 58.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,476,000 after buying an additional 912,778 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,440,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,985,000 after buying an additional 21,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,180,000 after buying an additional 37,190 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KDNY opened at $20.36 on Friday. Chinook Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $27.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.19.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,065.68% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Articles

