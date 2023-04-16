Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

CHD has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.19.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $88.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.64. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.46.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.88%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,473,696.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,027,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,719,000 after purchasing an additional 317,813 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,211,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,420,000 after buying an additional 84,323 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,725 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,645,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,725,000 after purchasing an additional 231,649 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,689,000 after purchasing an additional 805,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.