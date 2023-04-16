Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,999 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,827,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $680,330,000 after purchasing an additional 933,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ciena by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,754,000 after buying an additional 160,100 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 11.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,031,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,830,000 after buying an additional 420,111 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Ciena by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,325,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $134,431,000 after buying an additional 146,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,541,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $102,735,000 after acquiring an additional 21,863 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Ciena from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of CIEN opened at $51.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.73. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $58.71.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. Ciena had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $101,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,561 shares in the company, valued at $3,590,849.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $101,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,849.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $50,890.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,876.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,702 shares of company stock worth $1,479,656. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.