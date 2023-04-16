Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by First Bancorp Inc ME

First Bancorp Inc ME trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,426 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cisco Systems Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $53.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.36. The firm has a market cap of $207.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.