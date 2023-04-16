Citigroup (NYSE:C) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.56. 33,064,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,631,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $96.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.12.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 395,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,885,000 after buying an additional 12,264 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 88,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 113,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.47.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.