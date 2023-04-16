Citigroup (NYSE:C) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $49.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $54.56.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.47.

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,317,000 after buying an additional 666,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $631,922,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,965,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,950,000 after purchasing an additional 590,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,591,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,377,000 after purchasing an additional 82,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.