Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR) Short Interest Update

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Stock Performance

Clean Earth Acquisitions stock remained flat at $0.16 during midday trading on Friday. Clean Earth Acquisitions has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 884,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 184,460 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 1,337,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 380,547 shares in the last quarter.

