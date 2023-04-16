Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.36.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $158.23 on Wednesday. Clorox has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $160.59. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

