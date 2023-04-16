CoinField Coin 1-Day Volume Hits $2,522.17 (CFC)

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. One CoinField Coin token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000843 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinField Coin has traded 1% higher against the dollar. CoinField Coin has a market cap of $76.33 million and approximately $2,522.17 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CoinField Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CoinField Coin Token Profile

CoinField Coin was first traded on December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinField Coin’s official message board is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield. The official website for CoinField Coin is www.coinfield.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField’s ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

Buying and Selling CoinField Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinField Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinField Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinField Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinField Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.