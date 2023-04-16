Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Stock Position Decreased by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 54.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $429,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $429,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $152.13.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates under the Mechanical and Electrical Services segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

