Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Short Interest Update

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 196.2% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Insider Activity at Community West Bancshares

In related news, Director John D. Illgen sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $41,024.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 42,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Finally, M3F Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 289,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 9,159 shares during the period. 27.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community West Bancshares Stock Performance

Community West Bancshares stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.77. 2,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,226. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.29. The firm has a market cap of $112.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.61. Community West Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 million. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 12.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Community West Bancshares will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Community West Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Community West Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rates, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

