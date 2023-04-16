Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CODI. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Compass Diversified in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CODI opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average of $19.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -80.63 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.36. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $25.94.

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.14). Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $594.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.74 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -416.67%.

In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. bought 5,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.97 per share, with a total value of $91,503.24. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,942,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,735,242.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Compass Diversified by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

