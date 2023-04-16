Compound (COMP) Market Capitalization Tops $333.80 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 16th. Over the last week, Compound has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market cap of $333.80 million and $25.03 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $45.93 or 0.00151325 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00072589 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00035126 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00041201 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000178 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003350 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000582 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 45.13869312 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 343 active market(s) with $23,064,442.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.