COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) Short Interest Update

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,100 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the March 15th total of 92,500 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 874,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COMSovereign during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COMSovereign during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of COMSovereign during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COMSovereign during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

COMSovereign stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.25. 114,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,065. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average of $0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. COMSovereign has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $71.50.

COMSovereign ( NASDAQ:COMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported ($18.00) EPS for the quarter. COMSovereign had a negative net margin of 1,117.82% and a negative return on equity of 448.29%. The business had revenue of $2.09 million for the quarter.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E.

