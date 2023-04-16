Conflux (CFX) Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last Week

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 16th. In the last week, Conflux has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $154.76 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001248 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,300.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.94 or 0.00333158 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011238 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00073216 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.05 or 0.00538166 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.85 or 0.00445101 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003305 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,783,814,721 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,783,640,732.1192074 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.38025415 USD and is up 1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $158,696,054.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.