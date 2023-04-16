Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,333 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Constellium by 26.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Constellium during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Constellium by 10.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $14.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Constellium SE has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $18.01.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Constellium had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 53.55%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Constellium from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Constellium from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging and Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace and Transportation, and Automotive Structures and Industry.

