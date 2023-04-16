Contrasting ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) & MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK)

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) and MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ServiceNow and MeridianLink’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceNow 4.49% 9.37% 3.58% MeridianLink 0.45% 0.99% 0.54%

Risk and Volatility

ServiceNow has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MeridianLink has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceNow 0 1 26 0 2.96 MeridianLink 1 2 2 0 2.20

ServiceNow currently has a consensus price target of $524.72, indicating a potential upside of 13.32%. MeridianLink has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.50%. Given ServiceNow’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ServiceNow is more favorable than MeridianLink.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.3% of ServiceNow shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of MeridianLink shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of ServiceNow shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of MeridianLink shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ServiceNow and MeridianLink’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceNow $7.25 billion 12.97 $325.00 million $1.60 289.39 MeridianLink $288.05 million 4.48 $1.29 million $0.01 1,600.00

ServiceNow has higher revenue and earnings than MeridianLink. ServiceNow is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MeridianLink, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ServiceNow beats MeridianLink on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B. Luddy in June 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc., a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies. It also provides MeridianLink Engage, an end-to-end consumer lending, account, and card marketing automation solution; MeridianLink Mortgage, a SaaS cloud-based end-to-end loan origination software; MeridianLink Collect, a cloud-based debt collection software; and Mortgage Credit Link, a web-based order fulfillment hub. In addition, the company provides solutions, including end-to-end platform, loan origination system, mortgage loan origination system, deposit account opening, data and reporting, collections, and consulting and analysis. MeridianLink, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

