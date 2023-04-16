Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 91 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,880 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 11,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,853.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 12,054 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 11,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,657 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. Northcoast Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $491.30 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $609.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $492.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,290,566. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

