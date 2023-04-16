Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $278,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,458 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Boeing by 241.5% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after acquiring an additional 66,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $201.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.83 and a 200-day moving average of $186.43. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.59.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

